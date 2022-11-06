Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,208 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.13% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NMFC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 45.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,087,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 654,394 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 21.8% during the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,625,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,182,000 after purchasing an additional 649,641 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the second quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,204,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 129,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.34 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.64 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 45.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NMFC shares. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About New Mountain Finance

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Read More

