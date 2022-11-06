Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 144.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,770,000 after buying an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,676,000 after buying an additional 28,962 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,217,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,179,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

In other news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $414,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $107.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $106.16 and a one year high of $146.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.03%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

