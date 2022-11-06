Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 129.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $177.55 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $223.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.47 and a 200-day moving average of $178.02.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.