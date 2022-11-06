Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 129.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of VIOO stock opened at $177.55 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $223.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.47 and a 200-day moving average of $178.02.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.