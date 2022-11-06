Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Workday by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, OTR Global cut Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.32.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $816,774.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,927,978.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $132.63 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.22 and its 200 day moving average is $152.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of -170.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

