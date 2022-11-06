Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1,235.3% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after buying an additional 335,981 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.1% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 143,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.8% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.0% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 142,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $30.52.

