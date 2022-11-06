Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,012,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after buying an additional 190,004 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 528,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after buying an additional 30,964 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 41,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21.

