Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,835 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.46% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PJUN. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 51,462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 672.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 82,175 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PJUN opened at $29.26 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91.

