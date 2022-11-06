Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 56.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 23.8% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BJAN opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.19. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.