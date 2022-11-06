Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,176 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,679,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,842,000 after buying an additional 1,155,116 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,019,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after buying an additional 3,735,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,267,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,911,000 after buying an additional 802,845 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,656,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,264,000 after buying an additional 1,202,907 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,978,000 after buying an additional 967,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $896.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

