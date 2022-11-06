Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,711 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 352.3% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

OCSL opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.23. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on OCSL shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

