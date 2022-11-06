Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,754 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 57,843 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VMware by 4.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in VMware by 92.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the second quarter valued at about $963,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in VMware by 132.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,787 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,112,000 after purchasing an additional 125,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in VMware by 15.7% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Activity at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMware Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

NYSE:VMW opened at $110.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.52 and its 200-day moving average is $113.82. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $136.85.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.