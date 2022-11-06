Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Black Knight by 212.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 78.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 2,198.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight Price Performance

NYSE:BKI opened at $55.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.85.

About Black Knight

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). Black Knight had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

