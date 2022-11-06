Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average is $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.41.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.16 by ($1.09). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 143.68% and a net margin of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 38.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $4.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. This represents a $19.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 82.00%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZIM. Citigroup downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

