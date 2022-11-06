Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.71% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 54,834 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.