Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,253,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,684,000 after acquiring an additional 668,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,428,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,623,000 after purchasing an additional 650,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 404.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 664,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after acquiring an additional 533,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

GLPI opened at $49.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.87.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GLPI shares. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

