Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $1.51 Million in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 83,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 3.89% of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YMAR. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth approximately $10,248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 22.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 26.7% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 48.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 34.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of YMAR opened at $17.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

