Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Insperity by 294.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 182.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NSP opened at $113.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.94 and a 1-year high of $125.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $4,397,337.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,983 shares in the company, valued at $65,406,508.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $2,001,075.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,927,088.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $4,397,337.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,983 shares in the company, valued at $65,406,508.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,864 shares of company stock worth $10,231,244 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.