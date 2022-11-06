Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $1.55 Million in RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.56% of RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Get RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF alerts:

RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.05.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.