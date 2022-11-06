Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 5.7% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Vontier by 38.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 51.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Vontier by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Price Performance

NYSE:VNT opened at $17.76 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Insider Activity at Vontier

In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,706.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vontier news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

