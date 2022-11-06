Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,623 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.13% of Celestica worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,422,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,760,000 after acquiring an additional 66,102 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,077,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,187 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,014,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,840,000 after acquiring an additional 939,852 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 570,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Celestica Trading Up 1.7 %

About Celestica

CLS stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

(Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

