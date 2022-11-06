Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period.

Shares of SPGP opened at $80.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.74 and its 200 day moving average is $82.63. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $97.90.

