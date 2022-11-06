Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 3.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 113.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,601,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,882 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tenaris Stock Performance
Tenaris stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $34.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.
Tenaris Company Profile
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
