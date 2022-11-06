Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 3.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 113.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,601,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,882 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Tenaris stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $34.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 20.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

