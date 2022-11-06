Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.45% of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,143,000.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Up 9.1 %
Shares of PGJ opened at $22.40 on Friday. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend
