Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:DNOV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:DNOV – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,984 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.41% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 57.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 57.5% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 71,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 26,122 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 1,944.7% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after purchasing an additional 551,838 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DNOV opened at $32.98 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.87.

