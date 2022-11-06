Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,671 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.19% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DJP. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 145,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 1,392.7% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 68,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 64,302 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 51,575 shares during the period.

Get iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN alerts:

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSEARCA DJP opened at $35.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $41.71.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.