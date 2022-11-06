Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $225.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.72 and its 200-day moving average is $271.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $211.06 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.