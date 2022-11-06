Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 72.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 27.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $106,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of UTF opened at $23.80 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $29.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.