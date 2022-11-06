Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lear by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Lear by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.54.

Lear Stock Up 6.2 %

Lear Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $136.52 on Friday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $195.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.43 and a 200-day moving average of $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 79.79%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $837,290.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,548.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,429 shares of company stock worth $2,531,653 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

