Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 266.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 365.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at $145,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Inari Medical Stock Down 2.1 %

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,991 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $617,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,493,387.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 163,942 shares of company stock worth $12,377,658 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.29 and a beta of 1.21. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.04 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also

