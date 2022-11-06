Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 266.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 365.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at $145,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
Inari Medical Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NARI stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.29 and a beta of 1.21. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $100.00.
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.04 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Inari Medical
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inari Medical (NARI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.