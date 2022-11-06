Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 12,171 Shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,171 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.74% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $48.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58.

