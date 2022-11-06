Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 13,920 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,920 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 100,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 136,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 43,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LKQ shares. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

LKQ stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.31.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

