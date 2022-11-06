Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 168 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 91.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DPZ. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.32.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $359.65 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.41 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

