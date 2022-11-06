Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,869 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,041,000. Main Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 863,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after acquiring an additional 352,101 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

