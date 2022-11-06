Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,505 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Federated Hermes worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 50.8% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth about $108,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

FHI stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

In other news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,056,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,176,422.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $498,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,485,870.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,056,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,176,422.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $2,073,458. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

