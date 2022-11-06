Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 51,050 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,050 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 2.33% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 151.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 50.7% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at about $229,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BNOV opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.61. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $33.12.

