Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 702 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Avalara by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Avalara to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Avalara to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avalara Price Performance

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $1,836,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 583,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,590,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,600 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $188.43.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading

