Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.75.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

