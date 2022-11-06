Jean M. Sera Sells 4,172 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total value of $979,377.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Avis Budget Group Trading Up 0.9 %
CAR stock opened at $231.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.98. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.83 and a 1-year high of $327.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.26.
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $21.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.64 by $7.06. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 473.08% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 50.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.33.
Avis Budget Group Company Profile
Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.