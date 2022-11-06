JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of JELD-WEN worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $582,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $582,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 304,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,076 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JELD-WEN Stock Up 7.2 %

JELD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

JELD opened at $9.47 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.30.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.