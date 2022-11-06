John Matthew Collins Sells 5,000 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $68.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.15. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.37 and a beta of 1.70.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Calix had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,963,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,259,000 after acquiring an additional 363,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CALX. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

