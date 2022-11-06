Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $171.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.92 and a 200-day moving average of $171.98. The company has a market capitalization of $448.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $5,016,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,650,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $5,016,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,650,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,942. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.