Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.0% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.48 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $448.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $5,016,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,650,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,942. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

