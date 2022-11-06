Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.3% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,927,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,594,000 after purchasing an additional 193,972 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 298,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 589,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,721,598,000 after purchasing an additional 32,338 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,276,000 after purchasing an additional 192,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

JNJ stock opened at $171.48 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $5,016,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,650,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,139 shares of company stock worth $11,350,942 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

