JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $150.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.46.

Allstate Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Allstate has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.93, a PEG ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 893.9% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Allstate by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 128,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 191,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

