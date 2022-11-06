Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 2,000 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total transaction of $965,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,235 shares in the company, valued at $59,027,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE opened at $481.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $460.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.78. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at $75,661,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 594.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after purchasing an additional 169,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 144.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at $44,303,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at $104,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

