Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 2,000 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total transaction of $965,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,235 shares in the company, valued at $59,027,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Chemed Stock Performance
Shares of CHE opened at $481.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $460.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.78. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.73 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at $75,661,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 594.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after purchasing an additional 169,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 144.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at $44,303,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at $104,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
