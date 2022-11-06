Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 260,189 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $1,576,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 86,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,265,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,161,000 after purchasing an additional 63,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2,241.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 40,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.11). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.