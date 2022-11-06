Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $14,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $156.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.37. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.09.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.