Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 230.5% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 19.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lemonade from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lemonade to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at $224,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMND opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.56 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 163.39%. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

