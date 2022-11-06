Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,456 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $316,663.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at $974,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $316,663.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,064 shares of company stock worth $1,095,935 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

