Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,030 ($11.91) and last traded at GBX 1,012.50 ($11.71). Approximately 138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 992 ($11.47).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 999.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,069.80.

Insider Transactions at Lindsell Train Investment Trust

In related news, insider Charles Julian Cazalet acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £970 ($1,121.52) per share, with a total value of £24,250 ($28,037.92). In other Lindsell Train Investment Trust news, insider Helena Vinnicombe bought 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of £971 ($1,122.67) per share, for a total transaction of £14,565 ($16,840.10). Also, insider Charles Julian Cazalet bought 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £970 ($1,121.52) per share, for a total transaction of £24,250 ($28,037.92). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 65 shares of company stock valued at $6,319,000.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

